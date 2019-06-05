Officials: Jackson employee may have posed as water representative in order to steal money from customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A City of Jackson Water Sewer Business Administration employee may have posed as a customer service representative in order to collect cash payments from customers at their home or business.
According to Jackson’s City Spokesperson Candice Cole, The City of Jackson Department of Public Works Water Service Business Administration will never send anyone to one’s home or business in order to collect payment.
Cole says that if this happens, call police and alert WSBA at 601-960-2000.
If you have unknowingly paid to settle your water bill to a Public Works Employee who has shown up to your home or business, contact WSBA immediately.
