JPS holding community supply drive for teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Office of Partners in Education of Jackson Public Schools is hosting a Community Supply Drive from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on June 4-6 at the JPS Morrison Complex located at 1224 Eminence Row.
Collected donations will be boxed and distributed to JPS teachers in July.
In addition to the school supplies listed below, cash donations are also being accepted to purchase items to maintain classroom supplies in the Partners in Education Store.
Suggested Supplies
- 1, 2, 3-hole punchers
- Art supplies (paint, glitter, paper)
- Binders
- Calculators
- Clipboards (mini and letter)
- Copy paper (white and colored)
- Crayons
- Disinfectant wipes and spray
- Dry erase markers
- Dry erasers
- Glue (bottle or sticks)
- Hand sanitizer
- Highlighters
- Kleenex tissue
- Liquid paper
- Manila folders
- Mesh pouches
- Notebook dividers
- Notebooks (composition or spiral)
- Paper towels
- Protractors
- Pencil boxes
- Pencil sharpeners (electric, handheld and wall-mount)
- Pencils (regular and colored)
- Scissors (adult and children)
- Small gift items for scholar incentives (stickers, decorative pencils, etc.)
- Tape (masking or scotch)
Jackson Public Schools’ Office of Partners in Education has partnered with the Women for Progress of Mississippi to host the event. Lead partners on this project include Walmart and Kroger Interstate 55 location.
For more information, call Partners in Education at (601) 960-8905.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.