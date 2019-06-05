Former Sen. Thad Cochran remembered as a “senator’s senator” at final funeral service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The years of service gave Senator Thad Cochran many occasions to be received with honors - the final time earned by a life well lived.
Tuesday’s funeral service at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson was a more personal account of Cochran with his children also participating in the final farewell.
“I have fought the good fight," said son Clayton Cochran as he read scripture. "I’ve finished the race and I have kept the faith.”
Much of that race for Cochran was miles from Mississippi in D.C. His bi-partisan work shining through as colleague and friend Democrat Patrick Leahy traveled to share his memories, some comical.
“Thad was a senator’s senator," said Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont). "He even looked the part. Right out of central casting... All that distinguished white hair. Now, I’ve got to confess, I envied all that white hair.”
Other stories were sentimental.
“I had tears when he turned to me and said that he and I, and I quote him... had fought side by side with each other, sometimes face to face against each other but always with friendship and respect,” recalled Leahy from the day Cochran delivered his farewell speech on the Senate floor.
Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama also spoke during the service.
“I believe I am a better person because I knew Thad Cochran,” said Sen. Shelby.
Cochran also invested time and interest in his friends.
“When I was sworn in to be ambassador, he came to the secretary of state’s office to be there with me," said former U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John Palmer. "That was just Thad. When I went before the Senate Foreign Relations committee, he came over and spoke on my behalf. He didn’t have to do either one of those. He somehow did everything.”
Again beyond party lines, the Senate chaplain described Cochran as a man of faith. And quoted the words of Shakespeare.
“His life was gentle," said Rear Admiral Barry Black (Ret.) who serves as the U.S. Senate Chaplain. "The elements so mixed in him that nature could stand up and say to all the world...this is a man.”
“All of us will miss our dear friend very very much,” added Sen. Patrick Leahy.
