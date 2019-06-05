First Alert Forecast: stormy periods return to central Mississippi

WEDNESDAY: Our pattern will begin to switch up through your Wednesday – tropical moisture will gradually increase as high pressure begins to build farther away. Showers and storms will increase through the morning commute. More scattered activity will break out during the afternoon hours amid highs in the in the lower to middle 80s.
THURSDAY: The approach of deep tropical moisture and an upper disturbance to the west will help to squeeze out rounds of showers and storms through Thursday. Keep the umbrellas handy throughout the day. Amid mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rainfall amounts could be around 1-2″ in spots.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Tropical moisture will continue to flow into the region through the latter half of the week, kicking off rounds of showers and storms into Friday and Saturday. Highs will rebound through the 80s into the weekend as scattered showers and storms taper in coverage. We’ll keep chances elevated into the early parts of next week. Rainfall totals could be 2-4″ with locally heavier amounts, causing an exacerbation to the ongoing Yazoo Backwater flooding, as well as along the Mississippi River.
