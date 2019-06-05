First Alert Forecast: stormy periods return to central Mississippi

EXTENDED FORECAST: Tropical moisture will continue to flow into the region through the latter half of the week, kicking off rounds of showers and storms into Friday and Saturday. Highs will rebound through the 80s into the weekend as scattered showers and storms taper in coverage. We’ll keep chances elevated into the early parts of next week. Rainfall totals could be 2-4″ with locally heavier amounts, causing an exacerbation to the ongoing Yazoo Backwater flooding, as well as along the Mississippi River.