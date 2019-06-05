Eagle Lake flooding in Warren Co. takes emotional and physical toll on displaced residents

Warren County, Miss. (WLBT) - Eagle Lake residents are bracing for more rain in their already inundated community. They’ve been dealing with floodwaters for more than three months and hundreds have had to evacuate.
Linda Banchetti has been living out of this one suitcase at a friend's home for two months. While she is thankful for a temporary place to call home, being away from her place at Eagle Lake has not been easy.
“You still don't have your own possessions, you're not in your own home. It is just tough.”
To add to Banchetti’s stress, she is living alone at the temporary home while her husband tries to protect their house at Eagle Lake that is being threatened by rising water. She says so far, her backyard has been turned into a lake, water has overflowed into the garage, and her pier has gone underwater.
“At this age, this was our retirement home and the we have been there for 10 years, you just don't know what is going to happen.”
Warren County EMA Director John Elfer says she is one of many residents forced to leave their home and possessions to seek higher ground.
“In Eagle Lake, specifically, there are 40 or 50 people left, that number maybe high. There are 220 people just in Warren County registered for housing assistance,” said Elfer.
He says the move has taking a mental, physical, and financial toll on these displaced residents.
“It’s a terrible inconvenience. Some people found relatives to go stay by, some people are just hopping around from one house to the other, some people are in the hotel room and some people found apartments or rental homes. It’s a very big inconvenience and it’s a tremendous economic impact on these folks. Unfortunately, some of them may not be able to return to their homes,” said Elfer.
