Ruby Minnieweather, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ruby Minnieweather, a 28-year-old black woman, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, after being shot inside her vehicle, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said it took place near a convenience store on Medgar Evers Boulevard at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Holmes said a man fired multiple shots into Minnieweather’s vehicle, striking her.
Two small children inside her vehicle were not injured.
Someone transported Minnieweather to a local hospital where she later died.
The gunman was believed to be in a dark-colored four-door Nissan sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
