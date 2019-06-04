Octavius Miller, 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Octavius Miller, a 26-year-old black male, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, after being shot inside a vehicle, according to the Jackson Police Department.
An officer posted an update on Twitter indicating the shooting took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Beach Street near Johnson Court.
Investigators released surveillance photos on social media showing a man wearing a dark colored hat, shirt and light-colored shorts.
Please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.
