Milwaukee Brewers select Mississippi State pitcher Ethan Small 28th Overall

In 96 total innings of work in 2019, Small has struck out 160 batters, the second-highest total in MSU single-season history, No. 9 all-time on the Southeastern Conference single-season ledger and No. 2 in the NCAA this season. To make that number even more impressive, he has accumulated those strikeouts while walking just 27 batters. He owns the second-best WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in the NCAA at 0.83 and his 1.88 ERA is No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 13 in the NCAA.