Matt Wallner drafted 39th overall by Twins in MLB Draft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi outfielder Matt Wallner was drafted 39th overall in the 2019 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins selected Wallner with a competitive balance draft pick between the first and second rounds.
Wallner holds USM’s record for most career home runs with 58. Wallner reached another Southern Miss milestone Monday night by becoming the highest drafted Golden Eagle in the program’s history.
The Twins drafted Wallner out of high school in the 32nd round of the 2016 draft, though Wallner decided to play collegiate ball.
