Man accused of killing two women in 2015 shooting spree found fit to stand trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of killing two women in a shooting spree in Jackson in 2015 has been found fit to stand trial.
25-year-old Zebulum James appeared at a mental evaluation hearing Tuesday morning in Hinds County Circuit Court. A trial date is currently pending.
In November 2015, police say James shot and killed two women at random.
He’s accused of shooting and killing Suzanne Hogan at the Shell gas station on Watkins Drive in Jackson and a second woman, Kristy Lynn Mitchell, in Ridgeland as she walked from the Drury Inn to Logan’s Roadhouse, just off Countyline Road.
Hogan had just moved to the area from New York City. Police say she was shot in the head while standing near the gas pumps.
Mitchell was from Excelsior Springs, Missouri and was in town on business and staying at the Drury Inn. She was shot and killed in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot while walking from the hotel to the restaurant to get something to eat.
Shortly before she died, Mitchell was able to provide police with a description of her shooter. Witnesses at the gas station where Hogan was killed gave a similar description of the suspect.
James was arrested shortly after at the Briarcliff South Apartments on Rainey Road.
James is also accused of shooting at a Jatran bus, firing into a house and running over a man with his car.
His family has said he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.
