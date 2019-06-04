Late Senator Thad Cochran’s funeral service held at Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Thad Cochran was received by the Honor Guard at the Mississippi State Capitol, a state he loved and one that loved him back for decades.
“He would not want us to call him great," said Governor Phil Bryant. "But if he will forgive us for a moment, we will do all those things and more.”
Cochran’s 45 years of service were honored.
“Thankful in those times when Mississippi was perhaps at its worst and challenges were the strongest... there was always Thad Cochran," noted Governor Bryant.
But it was clear through the funeral that Cochran’s service can’t be referenced without mention of his character.
“He knew what his purpose was everyday," said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. "It wasn’t glory. It wasn’t power. It was simply to work for Mississippi families. And he would and he did move mountains for those families.”
“If someone asks me why do we honor Thad Cochran here today in such a grand fashion, my answer is...it’s not about what he did," added Speaker Philip Gunn. "It’s about who he was as a man.”
Many in the crowd worked for the Senator during his storied time in office.
“He taught everyone, most especially his staff, to treat everybody with respect," said former Cochran deputy press secretary Anne Buffington. "He taught us to listen to people even if we might not agree. He was always kind to everyone he came into contact with.”
He had a kindness that drew people in to himself, the man known as the “Quiet Persuader".
“He did things that were right," described Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. “And you know when you have that much respect people understand that he is a leader and they wanted to follow him and they wanted to help him be successful.”
Republican heavyweights within the state also remembered Cochran’s impact.
“I happened to be the fortunate one to recruit him to office," said longtime Mississippi Repubican Party leader Billy Mounger. "When we elected Thad, that was a tremendous breakthrough. To have played a role in his being what he was and getting to the positions he was and benefiting Mississippi, it really does give you real pleasure.”
“Few public figures that only needed one name," said Governor Bryant. “When you said Thad, everyone knew who you were talking about. And everyone knew him. Everyone was his close friend whether they were or not, they wanted to be. And Thad wanted them to feel as such.”
While that notoriety rings true, Senator Cochran continues to be remembered as a humble man.
”For those of us who knew him personally, he was always just a good man, good heart and loved the people," explained Henry Barbour. “And he was able to get things done and so we honor him.”
The family knew him behind the titles, but still are overwhelmed by the public response. A receiving line stretched around the rotunda as the service ended and continued well past noon.
“It has been phenomenal," noted sister-in-law Connie Cochran. "I have heard more stories about he and his constituents and his friends and his staff. It’s just been so positive. And he truly is going to be missed by most Mississippians.”
“We should remember forever of his life, the honor, the dignity, the humility," said Governor Bryant. "That will be the legacy of this great man.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.