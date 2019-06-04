ESPN: Jerrion Ealy forgoes MLB Draft, will play football, baseball at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Running back and outfielder Jerrion Ealy told ESPN that he will forgo the MLB Draft and play football and baseball at Ole Miss.
Ealy told ESPN he has notified MLB organizations he plans to stay at Ole Miss. He signed a football scholarship on National Signing Day in February and also had plans to play baseball for the Rebels.
The Jackson Prep alum was projected to be a potential high round draft pick, but was not selected through the first seven rounds on Tuesday.
Ealy moved into his dorm in Sunday, ahead of the MLB Draft and tweeted “HYDR” Tuesday afternoon, bringing hope to Rebel fans that the two-sport athlete would stay in Oxford.
Ealy was the No. 19-ranked prospect in the 2019 class.
