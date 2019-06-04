Jaleisa Everett, 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jaleisa Everett, a 16-year-old black girl, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after bullets from a drive-by shooting struck her inside her home, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 10 p.m.
When officers responded to the home on Larchmont Drive after a shots fired call, they found Everett unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
Everett later died at the scene.
Investigators believe the gunman drove down the street firing shots at the home.
No motive has been released in the case.
Those with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.