Jackson’s mayor discusses crime, controversy in the police department and infrastructure

Lumumba said, “Economic opportunity is a big one. You know we have to find the nexus between our issues and wherever you find high poverty you find high crime. Obviously we see the infrastructure issues and we truly have to tackle that because we can turn our crumbling infrastructure into an economic frontier. And then people need to feel safer. You know, I was told by someone that now that you’re mayor you need to catch the robbers, pick up the trash and fix the potholes.”