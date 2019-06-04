Jackson’s mayor discusses crime, controversy in the police department and infrastructure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deadly violence, problems in the police department, drugs, whether there is gang activity, and hope for the future are all topics we cover with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
In an exclusive One-On-One, Mayor Lumumba answers our questions and tells us how the fight continues to deal with escalating crime in the Capital City.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he believes there are three key issues that lead to deadly shootings.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I believe that drugs play a role in it. I believe that mental health plays a role in it. I believe that we have far too many weapons on the streets.”
We asked the Mayor if drugs and violence could be tied to gang activity in Jackson.
“If there’s credible information coming from the community, then I think that we need to at least hear it out and see if it leads to, you know, to a solution to these issues that we see," said Lumumba.
With the suicide of a Jackson police officer who had been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old over several months, the firing of 4 officers in a deadly beating, and the charges against another officer in the assault of a high school athlete, the mayor emphasizes there are far more dedicated and committed officers than those who make criminal choices.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I believe overwhelmingly we have more officers that choose to do right, choose to protect our community, are committed to their service. We have some people in our police office, in our police department, that, you know, when they choose to do something that’s not desirable to our city, not desirable to our citizens then we have to respond. I’ve been committed. I’ve been consistent in those circumstances. I hold them to a high degree of accountability and I won’t apologize for that.”
Mayor Lumumba says there are many positives in the city, and improvements continue on big and long time problems like infrastructure.
Mayor Lumumba said, “We’re not satisfied yet. I always share that with people. We’ve actually paved more roads for instance in the last two years than has ever happened in our city. But we know that the need is greater than it has ever been in the history of our city and so we have a long way to go.”
The Mayor has many hopes for the city and for it's citizens. We discussed what he sees as the top three problems in Jackson.
Lumumba said, “Economic opportunity is a big one. You know we have to find the nexus between our issues and wherever you find high poverty you find high crime. Obviously we see the infrastructure issues and we truly have to tackle that because we can turn our crumbling infrastructure into an economic frontier. And then people need to feel safer. You know, I was told by someone that now that you’re mayor you need to catch the robbers, pick up the trash and fix the potholes.”
Mayor Lumumba says he is listening and responding to the concerns of those who live and work in Jackson. He sees the potential of the city and is hoping that potential doesn’t get lost in negative headlines.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.