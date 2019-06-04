'It’s insulting’, Man speaks about racist experience at Charlotte Smoothie King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is speaking after an employee put “Jackie Chan” as his name on a receipt at a Charlotte Smoothie King.
Two local Smoothie King franchises have been temporarily closed after employees at both stores in the Charlotte-area were terminated after including racial epithets on customer receipts.
Tony Choi says he is making his experience public to spread awareness that these kinds of things do happen.
Choi said he and his daughters were at a Trampoline Park Sunday. He said they stopped at a Smoothie King off Davis Lake Parkway on the way home. Choi said he ordered for himself and his children, but as he was checking out, something caught his eye.
“I noticed on the little tickets that print out for the smoothie maker that it said ‘Jackie Chan’ on there and the kids (employees) started giggling back there,” Choi said.
Choi said he then asked for a copy of the receipt.
"You’re asking for the customer’s name to build that personal bond with them. It was more work for them to type that than it was to put nothing in,” Choi said.
His girlfriend, Danielle Palladino, wasn’t with him but said she was equally angry when she found out about what had happened.
“I’ve experienced those kind of remarks with him before but it’s in more of like a private setting. It hurt my feelings that my boyfriend was experiencing something like that so publicly,” Palladino said.
Choi explained that he normally has thick skin when it comes to situations like the Smoothie King incident, but this experience was different.
“I usually brush things off. I don’t really let things bother me. I think it was more the fact that they were laughing about it. It’s insulting you know,” Choi said.
He made his feelings known, contacting Smoothie King to file a complaint and tagging the company in a post on Facebook.
A similar incident happened this past weekend at a Smoothie King on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, as another customer says they received a receipt with the n-word written on it.
Smoothie King says the two employees responsible for the racial receipts have been fired.
Smoothie King released a statement to WBTV News regarding the two incidents Sunday night.
“Today, two instances happened in our Charlotte franchise stores that are totally unacceptable and go against every value that we stand for. Two of our team members wrote inappropriate, racial remarks about our guests. We have zero tolerance for any action where a guest is disrespected, and we have taken immediate and decisive action. As of tonight, both team members involved have been terminated. Both stores will be closed until the franchisees and their respective teams complete further training on our standards and to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. Additionally, we are continuing our investigation to insure that any individuals involved in these situations have been terminated. This behavior does not in any way reflect our company’s commitment to creating an open and welcoming environment, and for that we sincerely apologize. Our senior management team is taking additional steps to reinforce and retrain all of our franchisee and store-level employees of our inclusivity policies and best practices.”
On Monday, the sign on the door of the Smoothie King off Davis Lake Parkway said the location was closed for staff training.
Choi said his message for other young employees is for them to think about their actions and the consequences they may have.
