Incoming JSU football student-athlete shot and killed in Dallas Monday.

DALLAS, Texas. (WLBT) - Jackson State University Division of Athletics is mourning the untimely death of 17-year-old Leroy Hawkins, an incoming football student-athlete who passed away Monday night in Dallas.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Leroy Hawkins,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Leroy was a tremendous son, athlete, student and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
JSU Head Football Coach John Hendrick said, “Leroy Hawkins was a very special young man. We will keep Leroy and his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”
Hawkins was a standout offensive lineman at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas. He helped lead the Eagles to a 9-3 overall record, a 5-2 mark in league play and advanced to the second round of the 6A Division I playoffs.
According to MaxPreps, a website that covers American high school sports, Hawkins was a Top 300 offensive lineman and 34th in Texas.
