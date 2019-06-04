Grieving Brookhaven mother pleading for help in finding her 22-year-old son’s killer

Brookhaven Miss. (WLBT) - A grieving mother in Brookhaven is pleading for help in finding her son’s killer(s).
Police say 22-year-old Vincent Garry, Jr.'s body was found Sunday on Crooked Lane Road near the old auction house.
“I am going to find justice for you, baby," said Veronica Allen as she shed tears, kissing a picture of her only son. “I have never lost a child and that is the worst pain that any mother should have to endure.”
Allen says Saturday night he stopped by her home. The next day he was killed.
“He was headed home with his kids to go eat and someone called him. He told his girlfriend he would be right back, but he never came back,” said Vincent’s mother.
Allen said she called and called her son, but no answer.
The next day she reported him missing to police. Brookhaven’s Police Chief Kenneth Collins says a few hours later a 9-1-1 call came in that a body was found in a field on Crooked Lane.
“He had trauma to the head. I don’t know if he was shot or some other type of object. We have to wait to hear back from the coroner,” said Chief Collins.
While the motive is still a mystery, Collins says he and his team are working around-the-clock to gather leads and find those responsible for Garry’s death.
“He had four kids. He had four kids to raise. Now that don’t have a father,” said Collins. “My prayer now is I want the guys to get caught. I am going to fight to my grave fighting for justice for Vincent NuNu Garry."
