Gas prices may fall below $2 in some areas this summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good news for those with travel plans this summer -- gas prices are continuing to drop across the country for the fourth straight week and could even drop below $2 in some areas of the country.
According to gasbuddy.com, Jackson area gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35 per gallon as of Monday. The cheapest gas station in the metro area is priced at $2.11 per gallon and the most expensive is $2.69 per gallon.
Over the entire state of Mississippi, the cheapest gas can be found at $2.10 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today. The national average is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"The national average has fallen for its fourth straight week, probably not something motorists would associate with the start of the summer driving season," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
DeHaan said prices may fall below $2 in some areas of the country.
“Oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks, prompted by worries about President Trump’s tariffs on China and now also Mexico, undermining the U.S. and global economy, and perhaps leading to a slowdown in oil demand at the same time as U.S. oil inventories have rebounded sharply," said DeHaan. "While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, for now, it’s going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably in the week ahead.”
Prices are expected to continue to drop for the fifth straight week.
