Forest man sentenced for sexually abusing person with mental disability

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old resident of Forest will spend time in prison for having sex with a 21-year-old man who was not able to consent due to his mental capacity, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.
Jason Amos pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexual battery. Scott County Circuit Court Judge Christopher A. Collins sentenced Amos to 15 years in prison with seven years to serve, eight years suspended, and three years of post-release supervision.
Additionally, Amos was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
“This sick man, who knew the victim and was aware of his disability, took advantage of the fact that the victim could not defend himself while being sexually abused,” General Hood said. “I appreciate the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance on this case. I also thank Judge Collins for sending this man to prison and sending a warning to others in our state who attempt to abuse our most vulnerable residents.”
