First Alert Forecast: heat continues Tuesday; stormier late week

TUESDAY: Yet another day under the high pressure ridge; we’ll remain quiet and hot – highs will push their way back into the middle 90s by the afternoon hours. We’ll continue mention a stray shower or two. Overnight, expect partly clear skies as moisture begins to gather over the region ahead of our next pattern shift.
WEDNESDAY: Our pattern will begin to switch up through your Wednesday – tropical moisture will gradually increase as high pressure begins to build farther away. By the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will develop; best chances being west of I-55 amid highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Off the Yucatan Peninsula, a broad circulation will bring rain and wind to eastern Mexico through the early parts of the week. The system will be pulled farther north through the latter half of the week, bringing in tropical moisture that will result in rounds of rain through late week and into the weekend. Expect temperatures to ease back Thursday and Friday as the rain chances increase.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
