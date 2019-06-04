Ethridge, Dillard, Johnson taken on Day 2 of 2019 MLB Draft

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - After Grae Kessinger was taken off the board by the Houston Astros on Day 1, three more Ole Miss Rebels were chosen on Day 2 of the 2019 MLB Draft.
Will Ethridge went to the Colorado Rockies and Thomas Dillard was grabbed by the Milwaukee Brewers, both in Round 5. Shortly thereafter, early in Round 6, the Detroit Tigers selected Cooper Johnson to round out the Day 2 trio.
The Rebel MLB Draft totals are now up to 177 in program history and 110 in the Mike Bianco era. The four players selected in the first six rounds are the most for Ole Miss since five were chosen in the top five rounds in 2005.
Ethridge has filled the Friday night starter role for the Rebels and was previously drafted out of high school in the 35th Round by the Seattle Mariners. After three outstanding years on the hill in Oxford, Ethridge moved up 30 rounds and was selected No. 159 overall by the Rockies. He joins 2018 first-round draft pick Ryan Rolison as the second Rebel pitcher drafted by Colorado in the past two seasons.
A junior out of Lilburn, Georgia, was a Freshman All-American. He enters the NCAA Super Regionals with a 7-6 record and a 2.91 ERA, striking out 71 while walking just 22 in 16 appearances (15 starts) this season. Ethridge is currently riding a 24-inning streak without issuing a walk.
Dillard has put together a terrific season for the Rebels as well. He exited the NCAA Oxford Regional hitting .312 on the season with 57 runs scored, 60 RBI, 10 doubles and 13 home runs.
One of college baseball's most feared hitters, Dillard has drawn 58 walks this season compared to just 50 strikeouts. The 58 walks have Dillard at No. 2 in Ole Miss history for a single season. He's also second for career walks at 132, just three shy of the program record.
Johnson has earned the reputation of being one of college baseball's best defensive catchers, and for good reason. He has thrown out 18 baserunners this season while allowing just 23 steals, good enough to earn SEC All-Defensive Team honors in 2019.
A junior out of Mundelein, Illinois, Johnson was also named to the All-SEC Second Team. He's hitting .265 on the season with 38 runs scored, 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBI in 60 games played.
Ole Miss will take on No. 5 overall seed Arkansas this weekend. The best-of-three series will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, June 8, on ESPN.
Ole Miss 2019 MLB Draft Tracker
- Round 2 (Pick 68) | Grae Kessinger - Houston Astros
- Round 5 (Pick 159) | Will Ethridge - Colorado Rockies
- Round 5 (Pick 163) | Thomas Dillard - Milwaukee Brewers
- Round 6 (Pick 172) | Cooper Johnson - Detroit Tigers
