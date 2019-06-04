Community school supply drive to help JPS teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A school supply drive is helping Jackson Public School teachers and you can help.
School may be out for summer, but the district is already helping teachers prepare their classrooms for the next school year. Each year many of these teachers buy school supplies out of their own pocket for their classroom and some students who can’t afford them.
This year JPS is hosting a community school supply drive to support the teachers.
Donations will be collected June 4th - June 6th at JPS Morrison Complex at 1224 Eminence Row.
Suggested Supplies:
- 1, 2, 3-hole punchers
- Art supplies (paint, glitter, paper)
- Binders
- Calculators
- Clipboards (mini and letter)
- Copy paper (white and colored)
- Crayons
- Disinfectant wipes and spray
- Dry erase markers
- Dry erasers
- Glue (bottle or sticks)
- Hand sanitizer
- Highlighters
- Kleenex tissue
- Liquid paper
- Manila folders
- Mesh pouches
- Notebook dividers
- Notebooks (composition or spiral)
- Paper towels
- Protractors
- Pencil boxes
- Pencil sharpeners (electric, handheld and wall-mount)
- Pencils (regular and colored)
- Scissors (adult and children)
- Small gift items for scholar incentives (stickers, decorative pencils, etc.)
- Tape (masking or scotch)
