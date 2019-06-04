Clinton police arrest auto-burglary suspect “terrorizing” metro area

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police arrested an individual Tuesday wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in Clinton and the metro-Jackson area.
The Clinton Police Department investigated nearly 20 auto-burglaries between February 8 and April 4. All of thefts happened as the result of unlocked vehicle doors.
The primary target of the burglaries were firearms being unattended in the vehicles being left unlocked.
With help from the Flowood Police Department, Clinton police detectives were provided evidence that linked 18-year-old Quanneic “Quan” Phillips of Jackson to the burglaries. Photographic and video evidence shows Phillips in possession of several stolen firearms, believed to have been stolen as a result of auto burglaries in Clinton.
Phillips was located on Dixon Road in Jackson on April 10 and arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Additional evidence gathered by Clinton police determined that he was responsible for a residential burglary in Clinton just one one day before his arrest.
Further evidence linked Phillips to residential and auto burglaries in Jackson.
Clinton police have charged Phillips with 15 counts of auto burglary, one count of trafficking in stolen firearms and one count residential burglary. His bond is set at $320,000.
In each of these cases, the cars were left open and provided an opportunity for theft.. It is important to be responsible and secure firearms in residences, as they should not be left in unattended vehicles. These stolen firearms will ultimately play a role in a violent crime. Firearms left in vehicles are the primary target for would be thieves.
Clinton Police are seeking the partnership of residents in reducing the opportunity for theft by locking vehicles and securing firearms in residences when not utilizing a vehicle.
Residents are reminded to lock doors at your residence or on your vehicle. Vehicle doors left unlocked provide an opportunity for someone who most likely wouldn’t have forced entry into a locked vehicle.
Police Chief Ford Hayman noted that, more often than not, auto burglaries are the result of vehicles being left unlocked.
“An unlocked vehicle is an opportunity for a thief, especially if valuables are left in plain view,” said Hayman. "Aside from locking your vehicle, take a moment to remove valuables: wallets, purses, guns, electronics, sporting equipment, etc. from your vehicle. Removing and securing your property is eliminating an opportunity for a thief.”
