Cleveland boy, 11, found guilty of killing his stepmom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy was found guilty of killing his stepmom.
A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge found the child guilty of murder.
Cleveland police said the boy was 10 years old when he shot and killed Shavonne Willis, 36.
According to police, Willis was shot in the 3200 block of East 121st Street on Sept. 26, 2018.
At first police thought the child was a victim, but his father brought him to the police station several days after the crime and he was placed under arrest.
The child, who has not been named, will be sentenced on June 21.
