MLB Draft 2019 begins Monday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MLB Draft is here, and several Mississippi players and recruits will be selected in the coming days.
Rounds 1-2 are on MLB Network on Monday, while the final two days air on MLB.com.
Several Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss players are expected to be drafted this week, as well as many signees.
Some signees will head to the show, while some will delay their major league dreams and play in college.
One of the most notable Mississippi athletes to be watching for this week is Jackson Prep alum and Ole Miss football and baseball commit Jerrion Ealy. Ealy signed with the Rebels on National Signing Day.
Prior to his senior season at Prep, Ealy was projected to be a first round pick in the MLB Draft, but after a less than stellar 2019 season, Ealy has fallen in the draft predictions.
The Baltimore Orioles have selected Oregon State switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.
We will be updating this story as Mississippi athletes are selected.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.