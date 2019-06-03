Mississippi Optometric Association to provide eye exams at no cost for students who did not pass third grade reading assessment

For students who are covered through private insurance, applicable co-pays may apply due to laws that require the doctor to collect this amount. All children, regardless of their family's ability to pay, will be seen by ODs participating in the program. The MVF, working with industry partners, will cover the costs for any student who needs an exam and is not covered through insurance. Additionally, industry partners are working with Mississippi ODs to provide glasses to any student whose eye exam reveals the need for corrective lenses.