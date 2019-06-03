JPS & Hinds County summer food programs begin Monday

By Reggi Marion | June 2, 2019 at 8:54 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 8:54 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools and the Hinds County School District will begin summer feeding programs June 3.

For JPS, the program runs through July 12. Serving time will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants must 18 years old or younger.

Here are the program sites for JPS:

Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street

Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue

Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oakpark Drive

Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road

Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue

McWillie Elementary School, 4851 McWillie Circle

North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive

Oak Forest Elementary School, 1831 Smallwood Drive

Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road

REAP (formerly Rowan Middle School) 136 East Ash Street

Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue Ext.

In Hinds County, the program ends June 27 and will only operate Monday through Thursday. The program will be at the following sites:

Bolton Edwards Elementary - Middle School / 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Gary Road Elementary School / 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Raymond Elementary School / 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Utica Elementary/Middle School / 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

