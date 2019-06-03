JPS & Hinds County summer food programs begin Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools and the Hinds County School District will begin summer feeding programs June 3.
For JPS, the program runs through July 12. Serving time will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants must 18 years old or younger.
Here are the program sites for JPS:
Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street
Clausell Elementary School, 3330 Harley Street
Hardy Middle School, 545 Ellis Avenue
Johnson Elementary School, 1339 Oakpark Drive
Key Elementary School, 699 West McDowell Road
Lake Elementary School, 472 Mount Vernon Avenue
McWillie Elementary School, 4851 McWillie Circle
North Jackson Elementary School, 650 James M. Davis Drive
Oak Forest Elementary School, 1831 Smallwood Drive
Powell Middle School, 3655 Livingston Road
REAP (formerly Rowan Middle School) 136 East Ash Street
Walton Elementary School, 3200 Bailey Avenue Ext.
In Hinds County, the program ends June 27 and will only operate Monday through Thursday. The program will be at the following sites:
Bolton Edwards Elementary - Middle School / 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Gary Road Elementary School / 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Raymond Elementary School / 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Utica Elementary/Middle School / 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
