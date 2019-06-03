Jockeyus Wright, 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jockeyus Wright, a 17-year-old black man, died Wednesday, May 22, after a shooting in west Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
A member of the Jackson Police Department tweeted that the shooting took place at approximately 4 p.m. on West McDowell Road near Woodbine Street.
The tweets indicated Wright was lying in the roadway.
Investigators obtained surveillance video which showed the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting and one of the individuals believed responsible.
Police arrested 17-year-old Stephan Champion on May 25 and charged him with murder in Wright’s death.
Officers are still looking for Charles Willis, 16, in connection with Wright’s death.
Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) if you have any information in this case.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.