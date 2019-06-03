Flight from Jackson makes emergency landing in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WLBT) - An American Airlines flight from Jackson made an emergency landing in Charlottesville, Virginia Monday morning.
American Eagle flight 5359 bound from Jackson to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C. made a successful emergency landing just after 9:00 EST at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport in Virginia.
Everyone deplaned safely.
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport says around 25 people were on board when the plane had some mechanical issues.
The details of those issues are not known.
Passengers are being kept on the secure side of the airport, waiting for plane to be checked out, or waiting to see if they’ll be bused or flown to their destination.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.