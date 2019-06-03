First Alert Forecast: heat wave continues; storms return late week

MONDAY: The summery June heat will crank up through your Monday – expect more sunshine with making a fast run into the middle 90s by the afternoon hours. A shower or two could bubble up late in the day, but much of the region will remain dry. We’ll remain dry overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TUESDAY: Yet another day under the high pressure ridge; we’ll remain quiet and hot – highs will push their way back into the middle 90s by the afternoon hours. We’ll continue mention a stray shower or two.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Off the Yucatan Peninsula, a broad circulation will bring rain and wind to eastern Mexico through the early parts of the week. The system will be pulled farther north through the latter half of the week, bringing in tropical moisture that will result in rounds of rain through late week and into the weekend. Expect temperatures to ease back Thursday and Friday as the rain chances increase.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.