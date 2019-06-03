Farmer finds coffin floating around in Warren County flood waters

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A farmer in Warren County called the sheriff’s office Sunday afternoon after finding a coffin floating around in flood waters.
The coffin was spotted north of Redwood in north-west Warren County.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said that with the assistance of the farmer, the sheriff’s department along with the coroner were able to retrieve the coffin.
“We’ve been dealing with backwater flooding since February. It is not uncommon for this to happen,” Pace said.
Pace added that this is the only incident of its kind so far. He also said that out of respect for the family, the funeral home and cemetery involved will not be identified.
The coffin was returned to the funeral home that performed the original burial.
