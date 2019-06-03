Elderly man’s body discovered in Meridian creek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - An elderly man’s body was discovered in a Meridian creek Sunday morning.
Officials said that a woman walking by the creek found the body and then called police, WTOK reports.
According to an individual who lives close to the creek, the woman who discovered the body thought she had spotted a snake at first.
Upon close inspection though, she realized it was a human body.
When the body was examined, authorities said that the man had injuries to the head and that he was also missing his shoes. No identification was found on the body.
Neighbors say they are worried and do not know who the man is.
The body has been sent to the Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.