Parent thinks daughter’s death result of dispute over radio

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi teenager’s death may have been because of a dispute her stepfather had over a radio.
Kennis Summers says Jalesia Everett had recently moved into a two-bedroom home with him and her mother. In an effort to escape her four younger siblings, she had claimed a space off the living room as her own. Moments after she put a pillow down Wednesday night, gunfire erupted.
Everett was struck in the head and killed.
The Clarion Ledger reports Summers believes the radio dispute led to the shooting. He says he paid a guy $15 for the radio but the man came to the house Tuesday night "on some type of high," demanding money. Summers says he told the man to leave.
As of Friday, police had not located any suspects.
___
Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com
