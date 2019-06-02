5K run/walk honors student athlete killed by drunk driver in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was June 2005 when a drunk driver killed Michael D. Johnson near Capitol and State Streets in Jackson.
“Michael was killed right here at this intersection after just graduating from Murrah High School,” said Emmett Johnson, who is Michael’s father.
The 18 year old’s father created the Michael D. Johnson Memorial Foundation in his honor. Saturday dozens of people participating in a 5K run and walk to remember Michael’s life.
Johnson said “This right here helps me deal with the situation. Michael is living through this foundation.”
Michael played basketball in high school and loved baseball. The foundation gives 1,500 dollar scholarships to graduating high school athletes at Jackson Public Schools. The students must also excel in the classroom.
Rodreekas Bush just graduated as the salutatorian from Forest Hill High School. He’s receiving the scholarship and will continue playing basketball and run track at Millsaps College.
Bush stated, “I’m honored just to be able to have a chance to keep the Michael D. Johnson legacy going on the collegiate level.”
Michael’s father says professional baseball scouts were interested in his son. Even though those dreams were cut short, he’s happy to help other young athletes along the way.
“Just like the young man here that’s getting the scholarship, when I see a smile on his face that makes me think about Mike and that’s what we’re living through. Anytime, you can help someone, that makes you feel a lot better,” said Johnson.
