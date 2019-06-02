Jackson receiver camp brings in talented players & coaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -We all know how the saying goes, defense wins championships but receivers, they score the touchdowns.
Former Ole Miss standout and coaches at D1 Fitness Mike Espy, and Shay Hodge held their first receiver camp today at Jackson Academy.
The Always Open-route Precision Academy kicked off at the brickyard.
It featured receivers of all skill levels from around Mississippi.
This receiver camp helped players with their footwork, route running, and featured that Mississippi speed.
“You know one thing that not a knock on any coach, but playing the wide receiver position is a skill, is a craft. So what we do is hone in on the real specifics and those guys are going to be real special. Mississippi as you know have the most NFL athletes per capita. So we want to bring to the youth what they’re getting everywhere else," said Espy.
The receiver camp features not, not two but three coaches that are known for training big names players.
Coach David Robinson from the Dallas area has trained the likes of Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, and Dez Bryant.
“I wanted to come to Mississippi and give these guys a taste of what the NFL receivers off-season training programs looks like when those guys come and see me," said Robinson.
He comes to the 'Sip to lend some professional knowledge to the young receivers.
“10-yard speed outs, 20-yard speed digs, a lot of things they don’t run in high school. So those are the things we really are harpening on. Teaching them a lot of different press release techniques, that they will learn at the next level. That way when they get to college, they can just learn the playbook. Because the skill set and the fundamentals and the techniques is always there," said Robinson.
Former Northwest Rankin QB turned receiver, Braden Smith was at the camp and is one of the players who shined. He’s training to get better at the details of the receiver position.
“I think starting to work with these guys was one of the best decisions I made in my life. They’ve transformed my game to not only worrying about things that you, everyone learns. But like I said, They helped me learn the details and just to be a more efficient football player. And be a student of the game. And know knowledge of the game. Like all that it transforms well to playing at the next level," said Smith.
