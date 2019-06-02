Hot; Tolerable Humidity

The weekend heat continues... Starting out clear and dry this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For today, lots of sunshine and hot as highs reach the lower 90s. There's a very limited chance for a brief shower or storm this evening north of I-20. Fortunately, humidity levels remain tolerable for this time of year, then will increase as the work week begins.
In the tropics, we’re tracking a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche, off the coast of Mexico. As the system becomes better organized, it will likely become a depression or even a weak tropical storm over the next couple days. Moisture associated with it is expected reach the Southeast U.S. later in the week, which will enhance our rain chances. Otherwise, no significant impacts around here.
