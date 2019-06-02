Body of possible drowning victim found in Claiborne Co. lake

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A body has been recovered from a lake in Claiborne County after a search.
Sheriff Frank Davis says that a call came in around noon that a teenage boy went under the water and didn’t return.
Multiple agenices responded to the scene to help with the search. For hours divers and boaters searched the lake to find him.
Around 7:00 pm the young man’s body was found. They believe that he may have drowned. His name has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
