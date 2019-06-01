Woman in critical condition after being shot in Jackson with small child in car

By Josh Carter | June 1, 2019 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 2:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left a woman in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Officials say an unknown man shot inside the woman’s vehicle.

A small child was also inside the vehicle but they were not harmed.

The victim has been transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

The suspect possibly fled in a small, light-colored sedan.

The motive is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.

