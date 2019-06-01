Sparks from train ignite brush fires in Hinds and Copiah Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several brush fires in Hinds and Copiah Counties late this afternoon.
Emergency officials say the fires were started by a passing train. Sparks from a Canadian National train, along the tracks, ignited the brush fires.
Copiah County Emergency Management Director Randle Drane says there was one fire in Crystal Springs, two fires in Gallman, and one fire in Hazlehurst.
Chief Ricky Blakeney with New Zion Fire and Rescue, says the fires in Copiah County came close to two houses in Gallman that could have been in danger of catching fire.
Chief Blakeney said, "apparently there were some sparks that came from the tracks as the train went through and managed to catch spots of dead grass and material on fire, somewhere between the Hinds county line maybe and here in Gallman."
Chief Blakeney says it was not difficult to put out the brush fires because they were not too big. He says a bucket was used to put out flames in an area near the two homes.
Canadian National says they did hold the train after they learned about the fires.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.