Nine-year-old back playing basketball thanks to Harrison County deputies

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Lamonte Brown likes to play basketball, but it’s not easy to shoot hoops when the hoop is shot.
Enter Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies Joshua Macko and Joel Fitchie, who saw 9-year-old Lamonte sitting on the ground early this week looking sad.
“Basically, it went from me seeing him sitting next to the basketball goal laying on the ground,” Macko said. “And I stopped and asked him what happened to it, and he said some teenagers had broken it over the weekend.”
Lamonte’s mother, Rockeal Brown, was inside the house when he told her. She didn’t know what to think.
“He was like, ‘Mama, the sheriff was talking to me.’ And then, the next you know about an hour later, he was like, ‘Mama, the sheriff’s at the door.’ I was like, ‘What?’" she said.
The deputies had gone on a search for a new goal and eventually found one with a donation from Walmart in Pass Christian.
“They asked him what happened and stuff,” said Lamonte’s grandmother, Michelle. “He told them and then they came back and made him happy, and they’ve made a lot of people happy.”
Macko has enjoyed the experience.
“Obviously, it makes you love the job even more,” he said. “Because that’s what we’re here for, is to help them build up in life, help the community out. It builds a great relationship.”
The gesture received a lot of attention on social media.
“It happens quite a bit,” Fitchie said. “You don’t go into the limelight of things when we do it. We just kind of do it out of the kindness of our hearts off to the side. A lot of people don’t know the things we do.”
The task had to be finished, and it was a good time to develop a sense of teamwork.
In less than an hour, Lamonte and his friends had a new goal to shoot at and to shoot for.
“If we can instill a different outlook in the child’s life by helping him out with something, he looks at us, as, you know, we came out and helped him,” Fitchie said. “We didn’t just come out and enforce the law and take somebody to jail.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.