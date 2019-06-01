Neighbors want First Avenue property cleaned up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors contacted 3 On Your Side about a property located at 1529 First Avenue.
The front yard is filled with all kinds of debris, including old carpet, junk furniture and burned items. Out on the street, there’s an SUV sitting on flat tires with it’s hood up -- and a tag that expired in 2017.
Florean Coleman, who manages the property across the street said, “If he’s the owner then he needs to shape up and stop the chaos going. They have trees burning over here at night, they had a generator, they were boosting lights.”
Coleman said she’s called the city in efforts to get the property cleaned up, but has had no luck.
“I just want it cleaned up because it makes my property look bad and it makes me have problems with my tenants and it’s hard for me to rent," said Coleman. “I have a vacant apartment now that I’m trying to rent out. Nobody wants to come look at this across the street.”
According to the Hinds County Landroll, the house was recently purchased from the state by someone named Rico Myers. When Myers found out a story was being done in regards to his property, he was none too happy.
We also contacted the city to see if community improvement had a pending case with Myers.
We’re waiting to hear back on that, but in the meantime, residents on First Avenue still have to look at the eyesore on their street.
Coleman says her tenants are tired of the mess.
“It’s an eyesore," she said. "When they complain to me that makes me feel bad, because there’s nothing I can do personally.”
When asked if he was going to clean up the property, Myers replied, “you clean it up.”
