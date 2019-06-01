Jackson golf course renamed for local golf-pro who broke racial barriers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sonny Guy Golf Course now bears the name of a Jackson golf-pro who wasn’t allowed to play the course while growing up in the city.
Two years ago, the course was facing closure, but there’s now new life at the newly named Pete Brown Golf Facility.
“He would be so quiet, you wouldn’t ever think it was him that you’re talking about,” said Margaret Brown on the renaming of the Sonny Guy Golf Course in honor of her husband Pete Brown.
The Woodrow Wilson course now bears the name of the professional golfer who grew up in Jackson.
Brown was the first African-American to win a PGA Tour title.
In 1964, he won the Waco Turner Open, followed by the Andy Williams San Diego Open Invitational in 1970.
His play opened doors for Black golfers who were not always welcomed in the sport.
“He was one of the nicest men you ever want to see,” said Brown’s widow. “Everything people say didn’t affect him in any way. He just smiled it off."
Brown played in the PGA for 17 years before becoming head golf pro at the Madden Golf course in Dayton, Ohio.
Kyle Alford met the legend there in 1991.
He said despite Brown being snubbed by the Masters following his Waco and San Diego wins, he was not bitter.
“It’s really something to go out there and play against these guys and you know they don’t want you there,” said Alford. “So he was just a tremendous man. I do believe that he was inspired by the Lord, because he could take it."
The 18-hole course now features a new driving range and more than $200,000 in improvements.
They include a new computer system to track golfers, more equipment and club house upgrades.
“It says that if you’re persistent in your dreams that you can overcome anything, any challenge, any obstacle as Mr. Brown did,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “And more importantly, it says that his legacy as a talented golfer is not the most significant legacy he had, but as a generous and kind and wonderful human being.”
The Port Gibson native and his wife were married 58 years and had six daughters. Two have died.
His wife said his humble, gentle spirit is his legacy to inspire other generations in overcoming the harsh realities of life.
Brown died in May of 2015 in Augusta, Georgia at the age of 80.
