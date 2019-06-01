Councilman Kenneth Stokes says gun crime must end

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sixteen-year-old Jaleisa Everett’s family said they hoped her death would be a wakeup call to all of Jackson that the gun violence needs to stop.
“Don’t let my niece’s death go in vain. This should be an eye opener to everybody in Jackson," her aunt Casey said Thursday. "This could easily be your child. This could easily be my child. A bullet don’t have no name.”
Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a press conference and a march Friday in front of the Governor’s Mansion, saying Jaleisa and others like her might not have to die if Mississippi would do away with two specific things: The open carry laws and gun shows.
“Our children are dying from the mandates of the state of Mississippi. The city of Jackson, the capital city, is especially on a daily basis being impacted by the states open carry laws and the gun shows held in the city of Jackson on the state fairgrounds,” Stokes said.
Stokes said he held his march in front of the Governor’s Mansion for a reason: To get Governor Phil Bryant to take notice.
Bryant gave us this statement when we asked about Stokes’ march: “Another politician that has failed the people of Jackson and blames the second amendment for his abysmal record of public service.”
The Jackson Police Department says it would be very hard to determine whether any of the recent gun crime actually has to do with gun shows or not.
