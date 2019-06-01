Bolton woman shot while wrestling over gun with her husband

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 36-year-old Bolton woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a domestic dispute ended with her being shot while wrestling over a gun.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators were called to a home on Lyons Road near Bolton around 1 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a woman being shot.
The woman told officials that she had heard noises coming from outside of her home and when she looked to see what the noises were, two men shot her.
Investigators later determined that the woman had fabricated the story.
Officers learned that during an argument with her husband earlier in the night, the victim pepper-sprayed him.
The couple then began to wrestle over a firearm, causing the gun to discharge, hitting the woman.
She was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
Her husband, 39-year-old Jeremy Hawkins, was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
He is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
