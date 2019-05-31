Washington Co. man convicted for drug trafficking inside his business

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Greenville man is facing 40 years in prison for drug trafficking.
According to the Attorney General’s office, 48-year-old Mohamed Anagi Mohamed owns a business in Washington County.
Mohamed faces 40 years in prison after being convicted by a Washington County jury for trafficking approximately 10 pounds of a controlled substance.
In 2015, investigators found Mohammed selling a Schedule I controlled substance known as “Khat” from both his business, the Hakims Mini Mart, and his home. Other items seized were consistent with the sale of controlled substances, including digital scales.
After he was found guilty, Mohamed was taken into the custody of the Washington County Correctional Facility. He is awaiting his sentencing date which will be set by Washington County Circuit Court Judge Ashley Hines.
Khat is popular in Somalia, Ethiopia and Yemen. It is a plant that contains a powerful central nervous system stimulant, and chronic use has been known to cause grandiose delusions, violence, suicidal depression and paranoid delusions. The leaves and stem tips are chewed, and Khat is sold either as a plant or in dried form.
