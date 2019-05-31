Southern Miss pummels ASU in Game 1 of Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - A fly ball that became a home run by the width of outfield wall padding and a handrail set off Friday afternoon one of the more remarkable offensive displays in University of Southern Mississippi baseball history.
Senior shortstop Storme Cooper led off the top of the fifth inning with his first home run of the season and fourth of his career, not only tying the game but setting off a 12-run scoring spree as the Golden Eagles went on to bury Arizona State University 15-3 at Alex Box Stadium in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional.
Third-seeded USM (39-19) will take on the winner on Friday night’s second game between top-seeded Louisiana State University (37-24) fourth-seeded Stony Brook University (31-21) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Second seeded ASU (37-18) will face the LSU-Stony Brook loser in a 12:30 p.m. elimination game Saturday.
The Golden Eagle bats racked up 15 runs on 17 hits, while Southern Miss pitchers held the potent Sun Devil lineup to only three runs.
Arizona State got off to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Lyle Lin.
The Golden Eagles responded with an explosive fifth inning, scoring 12 runs on nine hits, including a leadoff solo home run from senior Storme Cooper and a three-run bomb from junior Matt Wallner.
Freshman RHP Gabe Shepard held the Sun Devils to two runs in 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and striking out four on the way to his third win. Shepard was pulled for Sean Tweedy to get out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth.
J.C. Keys took the mound for the Golden Eagles in the bottom of the seventh with a 12-2 lead. Keyes walked the leadoff hitter but got out of the inning unscathed with a double play and strikeout.
Freshman Danny Lynch tacked on three runs with a two-out, three-run home run in the top of the eighth to give Southern Miss a 15-2 lead.
Keys returned to the mound in the eighth inning and struck out the side. Mason Strickland came on for Southern Miss to close out the ninth inning, allowing one run before ending the game on a double play.
Cooper finished the day with three hits and four RBI, while Wallner contributed two hits and four RBI. Lynch finished with three hits and four RBI.
