Several streets closing for railroad repairs in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be several road closures in the city of Pearl as Kansas City Southern Railway replaces and upgrades rails at five railroad crossings.
The contractor doing the work, CW&W, has notified residents in the affected crossing areas of the following schedule:
May 31-June 1: S. Pearson Rd. Traffic will use St. Augustine Dr. to Deeb St. to access Hwy 468.
June 1-Deeb St. Traffic will use St. Augustine Drive to S. Pearson Rd. to access Hwy. 468.
June 4-Wilson Rd. No access.
June 11-Lee Dr. No access south of the tracks to or from A and B streets during repairs.:
June 11-Patrick Farms Rd. Extension. No access.
The Pearl Fire and Police Departments will staff the inaccessible areas to respond to emergency calls during the closures.
Residents and drivers are encouraged to plan for detours during these dates.
