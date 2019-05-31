Police need help identifying suspect wanted in deadly Beach St. shooting

This man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Beach Street where 26-year-old Octavius Miller was found dead inside a car.

By China Lee | May 31, 2019 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 4:42 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a deadly shooting.

They have released surveillance pictures showing a man wearing a dark colored hat and shirt and light colored shorts.

If you know who this man is call Jackson Police or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

