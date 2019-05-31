Police looking for second teen suspect in recent homicide on McDowell Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have identified a second teen suspect wanted in a recent homicide on McDowell Road.
16-year-old Charles Willis is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting on McDowell Rd. on May 22.
Police arrested 17-year-old Stephan Champion on Saturday, May 25th.
According to police, 17-year-old Jockeyus Wright was found gunned down in the middle of the road in the 700 block of McDowell Road.
Surveillance video caught possible suspects at a near by gas station.
If you have seen Willis, or know of his whereabouts, please call Jackson Police.
