Police looking for second teen suspect in recent homicide on McDowell Rd.

Charles Willis wanted in recent homicide; Source: JPD
By Morgan Howard | May 31, 2019 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 11:44 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have identified a second teen suspect wanted in a recent homicide on McDowell Road.

16-year-old Charles Willis is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting on McDowell Rd. on May 22.

Police arrested 17-year-old Stephan Champion on Saturday, May 25th.

According to police, 17-year-old Jockeyus Wright was found gunned down in the middle of the road in the 700 block of McDowell Road.

Surveillance video caught possible suspects at a near by gas station.

Surveillance video of suspects in McDowell Rd. homicide; Souce: JPD
If you have seen Willis, or know of his whereabouts, please call Jackson Police.

