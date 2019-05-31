One killed, one injured after truck flips on Natchez Trace

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed early Friday morning when their truck flipped on the Natchez Trace.
According to Parkway Rangers, at 2:40 a.m. a phone call came in reporting a one car wreck near mile marker 85.3 in Hinds County.
The vehicle that was being driven was a 1993 Chevrolet pickup occupied by two people, 54-year-old Carmen Elizabeth Grubbs of Byram and 53-year-old Anthony Tharp, also from Byram.
According to authorities, the truck was going southbound on the Parkway when it left the road, over-corrected and then flipped.
Grubbs was pronounced dead on scene and Tharp was transported to UMMC with serious injuries.
The collision is being investigated by Parkway Rangers and a reconstruction of the incident will be performed to determind the cause.
Chief Ranger Sarah Davis says this is the fourth fatality in 2019. She stated, “Statistics show that in every fatality at least one of five common elements is present; speeding, failure to wear seatbelt, driving without a license, the presence of alcohol or drugs, or distracted driving,” said Chief Davis. “Preliminary evidence suggests that at least three of the five were present in this incident.”
